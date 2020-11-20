Thanksgiving parade floats on display to celebrate the holidays during pandemic

Regional News

Bellevue, NE (WOWT) — The Coronavirus pandemic has canceled all kinds of events this year. But the Bellevue Public Library has kept one of its annual events going: the Mini Thanksgiving Day Parade contest.

Every year participants enter creative and colorful floats. They’re all about the size of a shoebox or kleenex box. There is no theme for the contest so the floats are solely from the minds of the creators.

There are 3 categories: individuals under 12, individuals over 12, and family/team. The public gets to vote for their favorite float in each category.

“I think it’s a great project, especially now with having to stay inside and not being able to go out and mix and do some of the fun stuff we normally do during the holidays. So it’s a good opportunity to spend some family time together,” said Laura Whitehead with the Bellevue Public Library.

The floats will be on display inside the library through Nov. 30 but you can also view them on the library’s Facebook page.

Voting can be done in person or online.

