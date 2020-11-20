Two people facing charges after underage drinking operation

Regional News

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — Warrants have been signed on two people facing charges for selling or serving alcohol to a minor.

MPD officers and inspectors with the ABC Board conducted an underage drinking operation at five businesses on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

An employee at the Dollar General, located at 4690 Springhill Avenue, and an employee at La Cocina Mexican Restaurant, 4663 Airport Boulevard, furnished alcohol to the designated underage operative without properly checking identification.

The employees at the two locations will be given an opportunity to turn themselves in at Metro Jail.

In addition to the misdemeanor charge, the violation carries a fine ranging from $50 to $500.

Individuals employed at a business with a state liquor license are reminded to always check for valid identification when selling or serving alcohol regardless of what age the person appears to be.

