Wife of man killed by concrete slab on I-24 seeking closure two years later

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Friday marks two years since a 23-pound concrete slab came crashing down on a man’s windshield killing him.

The family of Joe Shelton Jr. is desperately seeking closure in the case. It happened on I-24 in the area of the Shelby Avenue Bridge in Nashville.

Shelton’s wife, Kim, will be in the area on Friday putting up a banner again with the hope someone will speak up.

Shelton lost the love of her life on November 20, 2018. She and her husband, Joe, grew up together and were even high school sweethearts.

“I don’t have a best friend anymore. I lost my best friend that day,” Kim Shelton, Joe Shelton’s wife said.

Shelton was on his way to work on I-24 East when a large slab of concrete went through his windshield.

Early on, Metro police said it was likely thrown from the Shelby Avenue Bridge. To this day, they’re still looking into whether that was the case.

It’s a mystery for the Shelton family.

“My heart don’t really know. I have no way of knowing what happened,” Shelton said.

Investigators said a man at the Tiger Mart nearby may have seen something. Police are still trying to talk with him.

They said he was walking from the general direction of the bridge around the time of the incident.

“You would think with it coming up on two years that it would get easier, it doesn’t,” Shelton said.

What makes it hard is Shelton not being around for those precious life moments including the birth of his first grandchild.

“They are actually naming her, it’s a little girl, naming her after him. To me, he would’ve been ecstatic,” Shelton said.

Shelton’s kids help her keep it together.

Every three months, she calls the police department hoping to get an update. Until she does, Shelton said she’ll continue sharing her husband’s story.

“You never know. You could be the person holding that tidbit of information that could solve the case,” Shelton said.

The reward is still $10,000 in the case. Shelton’s wife said it will stay out there until the family finds out what happened.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.