Will drivers in Pennsylvania soon pay to use bridges?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPMT) — Could people be forced to pay up to drive over some bridges? The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking into the possibility, among other sources of revenue as it faces annual budget shortfalls.

PennDOT is facing a $8.1 billion budget shortfall annually. It’s attributed to a loss in revenue from the gas tax, with more fuel-efficient cars on the road, and less drivers traveling now because of the pandemic.

“At the peak of COVID, our traffic volume was down over 40 percent so we lost about $400 million, and that money is gone, we are never going to get it back,” explained Alexis Campbell, press secretary for PennDOT.

Approximately 74% of highway and bridge funding is generated through the gas tax. There are over 40,000 miles of highways and over 25,000 bridges to maintain. However, only a select few bridges would be tolled.

“We’re talking this project would deal with interstate or expressway bridges so big bridges,” said Campbell.

Campbell says major bridges which cover a large body of water or land and that need repair or replacement

“The toll would offset the cost to make the improvement,” added Campbell.

Campbell says it would also be used to improve roadways in the area. The actual toll could be anywhere between $1 and $2; it would be collected through E-ZPass or issued by plate.

“Man, that would be crazy. Everybody can’t afford it. It’s not necessary. Is it really necessary?” questioned Isaiah Richmond of Harrisburg.

Richmond thinks of the John Harris Memorial Bridge on the Capital Beltway and the significant number of people who drive it daily to and from work.

“With the pandemic, that dollar, two dollars, three dollars will add up to 30, 40 dollars. I could use that for necessities,” said Rhonda Nesbitt of Harrisburg.

Right now, PennDOT is only considering bridges; there is no definitive list of which just yet. That will likely be released in early 2021. PennDOT is also looking into other options to raise the revenue.

