Outdoor vigil held for children involved in Plymouth, CT, shooting

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB ) — A message of love at a time when the people of Terryville need it the most.

A week after police say a mother shot and killed her 15-year-old daughter and critically injured her 7-year-old son, we’re no closer to finding the answers.

Tonight, hundreds showed up for an in-person vigil for the victims and their family.

People stood side by side, all wearing masks.

That type of human, face-to-face connection has been missing for so many months and according to some who were there, having that tonight is part of the healing process.

A heartwarming show of support after a heartbreaking tragedy in Terryville.

Eight days ago, less than a mile from the town green where hundreds gathered tonight, police responded to the Bell family home on North Main.

They say 43-year-old Naomi Bell shot and killed her 15-year-old daughter and critically wounded her 7-year old son.

Her husband and other son weren’t home.

“Just for kids to hear about this all through probably social media and parents and not be able to see their friends, I think it makes this worse on them,” Rachel Tedesco, one the organizers of the vigil, tells us.

That’s why the town organized this gathering.

Each of the Bell children attend a Terryville school.

Their lives have been woven into this community for years.

“We’re neighbors and friends, so our children have grown up together since the day they were born, always running between the yards and playing together,” Victoria Nadolski, one the organizers of the vigil, stated.

“I’d say since preschool. I’d see them at school events, just a great family,” said Tedesco.

Those connections run deep and that’s why the pain does too.

“We just want to show our support to them and tell them we’re hurt too, and we’re here,” Gina Fowler, one the organizers of the vigil, said.

Over the watchful glow of police lights, this vigil had music, prayers, and memories, but the visual of the warm candlelight is symbolic.

Organizers want the Bell family and the rest of the community to be reassured that love remains.

“The light that we want to give them and shower them with is so important right now. We’re always here for them, we will be the light for them,” added Nadolski.

Naomi Bell remains behind bars.

We did learn through court documents that she suffered from depression and her husband said the pandemic made it worse.

As far as we know, her son is still hospitalized.

