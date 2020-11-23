Congressman Joe Courtney tests positive for COVID

Regional News

Connecticut, USA (WFSB) — Congressman Joe Courtney continues to isolate after testing positive for COVID over the weekend.

Courtney made the announcement Sunday night.

He says he was inadvertently exposed to someone last week who eventually tested positive for the coronavirus, although they weren’t sure they were COVID positive at the time.

Courtney said he immediately began to isolate and got tested for the virus.

After his first test came back negative, he still continued to follow isolation guidelines laid out by the CDC, but began to experience mild symptoms.

Courtney says he was tested again for the coronavirus and the test yielded a positive result.

In a statement, Congressman Courtney says:

“This experience reinforces my strong belief that right now, we need to be doing our part to help our communities by listening to the experts at the CDC—we’ve got to remain vigilant about wearing masks, social distancing, and the basic essentials like washing our hands frequently. There are folks in eastern Connecticut working hard every day to help our region through this pandemic, and following the CDC’s guidelines is the best way we can support their efforts here on the ground.”

Courtney will continue to isolate and work from home.

