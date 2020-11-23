Suspect arrested after infant found unresponsive, dies
Click here for updates on this story
FLINT, MI (WNEM) — A suspect is in custody after an infant was found unresponsive, and later died.
Flint Police were called to the 2100 block of Devon Lane on Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A suspect was arrested and is in the Genesee County jail pending charges.
No further information has been released.
If you have any information contact D/Officer Donny Scott at 810-237-6905, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments