Suspect arrested after infant found unresponsive, dies

FLINT, MI (WNEM) — A suspect is in custody after an infant was found unresponsive, and later died.

Flint Police were called to the 2100 block of Devon Lane on Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect was arrested and is in the Genesee County jail pending charges.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information contact D/Officer Donny Scott at 810-237-6905, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

