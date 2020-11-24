Council passes restrictions on flavored tobacco sales

Regional News

Missoula, MT (KPAX KAJ) — The Missoula City Council voted on Monday evening to adopt an ordinance that will impact tobacco sales in Missoula and five miles outside city limits following weeks of deliberation.

The ordinance requires retailers to put all tobacco products behind the counter in stores that sell products other than tobacco and allow minors under the age of 21 to enter the premises.

It prohibits the sale of flavored tobacco products used in conjunction with electronic smoking devices.

Finally, it makes it unlawful for anyone to knowingly sell or give any tobacco products to youth.

The topic had been on the agenda since public health officials approached city council in February, asking them to take action on the issue of flavored tobacco use among children.

After hours of public comment and council discussion Monday night, eight members voted in favor of the ordinance, with four members voting in opposition.

The ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 25, 2021, allowing stores time to sell the remainder of their product and take action to put all tobacco products behind the counter.

