GBI nets 8 in child sex trafficking and gang investigation

GEORGIA, USA (WGCL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested 8 people in Albany, Georgia after a year-long child sex trafficking joint investigation.

On October 23, 2019, the Albany Police Department requested the investigative assistance of the GBI CEACC Unit regarding the commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC), also known as child sex trafficking.

On August 2, 2019, the Albany Police Department received a report regarding the rape and commercial sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old juvenile female.

She reported being trafficked during an almost two-month period from June 2019 through August 2019 in Albany.

The victim claimed the trafficking ended when she was able to run away, escaping her traffickers.

During this investigation, it was discovered that the juvenile victim was posted numerous times on Skip the Games website as an adult female.

The juvenile victim was advertised by multiple members of the Inglewood Family Gang (IFG) Bloods for sexual interaction in exchange for money.

IFB and The Family, is a subset of the larger criminal street gang known as the Bloods. Both the Bloods and IFGB are national criminal street gangs and can be found throughout the United States. Specifically, both are located within Georgia and commit crimes within Georgia.

Members of this gang made the arrangements for the juvenile to have sexual encounters or “plays” with numerous men over the almost two-month period in exchange for money.

The trafficking occurred in multiple locations within Albany, including hotels, motels, vehicles and residences.

The GBI said this investigation revealed that the proceeds from the child sex trafficking were being used to finance the gang and the illegal activities of that gang.

“The damages of Human Trafficking are difficult to repair and these young victims need plenty of assistance in getting their lives back while regaining their self-esteem,” said Albany Police Chief Michael Persley. “I will continue to pledge my support in fighting Human Trafficking while using all resources available to bring to justice those who prey on other human beings for the sole purpose of financial gain. I am thankful for Director Reynolds and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for their efforts in combatting this detestable and devaluing crime.”

The following individuals have been charged for their various roles in the sex trafficking of a child victim and gang activity:

Korina Johnson, age 18

Robert Wingfield, age 19

Jeston Yates, age 29

Ronaldo Patterson, 29

Johnny Shanard Howard, age 33

Tre’Shawn Malik Smith, 20

Byrant Terrell Hooker, age 32

Jamie Rosier, age 30

On November 23, Johnson, Howard, Wingfield and Yates were taken into custody on the previously stated charges and transported to the Dougherty County Jail.

Ronaldo Patterson turned himself in to the Albany Police Department.

Smith, Hooker and Rosier were already incarcerated on unrelated charges when they were served with arrest warrants related to this investigation.

Anyone with information about Human Trafficking within Georgia should call 1-866-ENDHTGA (1-866-363-4842).

