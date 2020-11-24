Georgia begins 3rd recount of nearly 5 million votes Tuesday

Regional News

GEORGIA, USA (WGCL) — 59 Georgia counties will officially start recounting more than 5 million votes, Tuesday morning.

The Secretary of State’s office said counties have to officially start the recount of every vote at 9 a.m. and must finish by midnight December 2.

The big undertaking in a limited amount of time will be paid for by Georgia taxpayers according to Georgia state law.

“We anticipate some will be working through the weekend and as far as costs right now it is a county cost but we are working on cost-sharing.” said Gabriel Sterling, Statewide Election Implementation Manager.

Sterling said transparency has been key throughout this entire process.

First, there was the initial count, then the audit retallies by hand, and now the recount officially requested by the losing candidate President Trump.

“A minimum of two monitors per party per location plus for any more than two scanners you get an additional monitor per party,” said Sterling.

