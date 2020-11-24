Great grandmother dies after being struck, dragged by hit-and-run driver

Regional News

LOS ANGELES, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — A 76-year-old woman has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street in the Westlake area early Monday morning.

The 76-year-old great grandmother was crossing Miramar Street, near Union Avenue, just before 6 a.m. Monday when she was hit by a Toyota sedan, according to Los Angeles police.

The woman somehow got wedged in the car and dragged about 15 feet before freeing herself, police said.

The driver sped away, leaving the woman lying in the street. She was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital, where she passed away Monday night, police confirmed to CBSLA.

She was identified as Kuen Ham.

The suspect vehicle was described as a four-door tan-colored 2000 to 2010 Toyota Corolla. Surveillance video of the car has been released. There was no immediate description of the driver.

