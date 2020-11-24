Inaugural festivities cancelled due to COVID

Regional News

Baltimore, MD (WBAL) — Traditional festivities to usher in new leadership in Baltimore City have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baltimore Mayor-elect Brandon Scott said in a Tweet Monday that he will be inaugurated in a small ceremony.

“I will be sworn in in a very small ceremony, showing the leadership that’s needed at this time to make sure that we get to work to move Baltimore in the right direction,” Scott said. “Now is not the time for large celebrations. Now is the time to lead and show the rest of our city that we have continue to operate under an emergency situation because COVID is real and it’s taking people away from us.”

The Baltimore City Council’s traditional inaugural festivities are canceled in an effort to protect the members and the public as the coronavirus pandemic surges, Council President-elect Nick Mosby announced Monday.

“We wish we could all be together to celebrate everything from Thanksgiving to the inauguration of Baltimore’s new leadership, but these times call for extreme vigilance. It would be irresponsible for the first act of the new council to be holding an event that puts people’s lives in danger,” Mosby said.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Mosby and incoming council members said plans are being developed for an alternative swearing-in ceremony on Dec. 10 that adheres to the city’s charter.

“We’re looking to do a virtual inauguration this year,” Mosby said. “It will not be an event that’s open to the public.”

The member also urged Baltimore families to plan a virtual Thanksgiving.

“Our country, our state, our city is facing a tremendous crisis with the coronavirus,” Mosby said. “We’re coming together as a council, and we’re urging folks to stay at home, we’re urging folks to take every precaution as possible. That means always wearing your mask. That means washing your hands, that means ensuring that social distancing is adhered every single step of the way. This is so critical for us.”

According to coronavirus data released Monday morning by the Maryland Department of Health, Baltimore City has 22,932 coronavirus cases and at least 523 people have died.

