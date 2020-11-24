Mall features new interactive holiday experience based on Christmas movie

Regional News

HOLYOKE, MA (KPTV) — Have no fear, families will still be able to find a mall Santa this year.

Starting Nov. 27 through Christmas Eve, the Vancouver Mall will have a brand-new, interactive holiday experience based on the beloved 1983 movie “A Christmas Story.”

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

The walk-through set will combine elements of a selfie museum and augmented reality interactive experiences, according to mall officials.

“So with this, we will have an app that will unlock different filters as families go through this set,” said Bree Sanchez, marketing director at Vancouver Mall. “So they’ll be able to place themselves in the bunny costume and have that immersive experience with the movie itself.”

Mall officials say they will be cleaning and sanitizing during the Christmas season, so that everyone can have a safe visit.

This year, COVID-19 restrictions mean kids and adults need to stand at least six feet away from Santa for the visit and photos. Those older than 3 will have to wear masks.

Officials say it’s best to sign up in advance on their website to visit Santa this year. More information can be found here.

