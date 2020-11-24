Nursing home says more than 40% of residents infected with COVID

Regional News

JUSTIN, TX (KTVT) — Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

A spokesperson confirmed Monday, Nov. 23 that 51 of the nursing home residents and 18 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the 120-bed facility.

Three of the residents are currently in a hospital and six were moved to Golden Years Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Marlin.

The other 42 remain at the facility.

“We appreciate the continued support of the long-term care community, and the agencies and associations that support us in our efforts,” said Annaliese Impink, spokesperson for Longmeadow Healthcare Center. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been closely monitoring the situation at the center-level and throughout the community and have continued to review and deploy information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Healthcare Association, local health departments, and CMS.”

