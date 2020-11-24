Pennsylvania adds more coronavirus advisories to fight case surge

Regional News

PENNSYLVANIA, USA (WNEP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced new targeted mitigation measures on Monday to help stop the spread during this critical time.

These include a robust enforcement plan targeted at chronic violators, along with an effort to ensure schools are safe and in compliance with COVID safety plans.

The administration is also encouraging Pennsylvanians to limit unnecessary travel and stay at home.

The new measures include revamped school safety attestation, targeted business and gathering restrictions, and a new enforcement plan that includes liability protection for businesses enforcing the Secretary of Health’s strengthened mask-wearing order. The administration is also advising all Pennsylvanians to limit unnecessary travel and keep gatherings held in homes to members of the same household.

The Wolf Administration is requiring Pre-K to 12 public schools in counties that have been in the substantial transmission level for at least two consecutive weeks to commit to safety measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students and educators.

The administration is revising and reissuing its orders to protect businesses, customers, and employees. This order will consolidate previous orders and includes reiterating cleaning and social distancing requirements, mandatory telework requirements unless impossible, and other safety measures.

Telework is mandatory unless impossible; safety measures required for businesses including cleaning, social distancing, and masking.

Online sales and curbside pickup for all shopping are encouraged.

As Pennsylvania sees an increase in cases, the commonwealth is strengthening gathering restrictions. All large events and gatherings are now reduced until further notice. In addition, the retail food services industry, including bars, restaurants, and private catered events must end alcohol sales for on-site consumption at 5 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020, only.

All indoor and outdoor events/ gatherings categories size limits will be reduced

Household gatherings are also advised against when attendees include non-household members, as noted through the Secretary of Health’s Stay at Home Advisory.

To specifically address large crowds, on Nov. 25, 2020 only, all sales or dispensing of alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption at businesses in the retail food services industry, including bars, restaurants, and private catered events must end at 5 p.m. Indoor dining may continue, takeout is encouraged.

