Police ID mother, son killed in murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — A mother killed her 5-year-old son before turning the gun on herself in a South City home Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Quincy Street just before 6 a.m. on November 18 for a reported shooting.

Police said they found 25-year-old Krisha Lockwood and her son, Kevin Barrett III, 5, with puncture wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later classified the incident as a murder-suicide, stating that the mother suffered from a mental health issue and fatally shot her son before killing herself.

No other information has been released.

