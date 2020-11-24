Raiders owner gives $100 gift card to over 12,000 construction crew members

Regional News

Las Vegas, NV (KVVU) — Raiders owner Mark Davis is delivering on a promise he made to the crews who built the team’s Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

According to FOX5’s Vince Sapienza, for three years, Davis promised crews working on Allegiant Stadium that if they completed the stadium safely and on time, he would treat them to a steak dinner.

And the crews did just that.

As a thank you, Davis sent $100 gift cards to over 12,000 people who worked on the project.

Throughout the construction of the project, Davis held quarterly lunches as a way to thank crews for their hard work. Due to the pandemic, they’re unable to gather together for the meal so he fulfilled his steak dinner promise by providing crews with a gift card.

The gift cards were sent to crew members in the form of a Raiders “MVP Reward” box, which included a thank you message from Davis and instructions on how they can redeem their gift card.

