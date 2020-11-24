UConn women’s basketball temporarily suspended after positive COVID-19 case

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

STORRS, CT (WFSB) — The University of Connecticut women’s basketball program has been suspended after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

The university announced on Monday the temporary suspension.

Per university protocol, team activities will be on hold for at least 14 days. The program will resume when it is deemed safe by medical professionals.

The UConn women will not compete in their first four previously announced game days.

Any schedule adjustments will be announced at a later date, according to the university.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.