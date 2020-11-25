Authorities confirm handgun used in school shooting; victim expected to be released soon

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities have released new details following a school shooting that left one student injured Tuesday in Hendersonville.

Authorities now say a 13-year-old male, authorities had previously said the suspect was 12-years-old, entered the Hendersonville Middle School gymnasium Tuesday morning at around 7:45 a.m. and fired one shot from a handgun. That shot struck a 12-year-old female student in the leg. She was quickly transported by ambulance to Mission Hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday morning, Henderson County Public Schools released a statement saying the victim is, “doing very well, is in high spirits, and expects to be released from the hospital soon.”

The suspect was quickly disarmed and detained.

The juvenile suspect is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and weapon on campus or other educational property. He has since been released to the custody of juvenile services.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation at this time.

In a statement released Wednesday, Blair Craven, Chair of the Henderson County Board of Education said, “I was shocked and saddened to hear about the events that unfolded yesterday morning at Hendersonville Middle School. While we have protocols and response plans in place for any crisis or tragic act of violence on a school campus, we certainly hoped we would never have to put them into action.” The statement goes on to say, “This incident is still an active investigation. As more information comes in, district leadership and school system staff will work with investigators to further continue our deliberate efforts to increase student and staff safety each day morning forward. My heart goes out to the victim of this senseless act, and the students and families who are feeling fear and uncertainty in the aftermath.”

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident should contact the Hendersonville Police Department at 828-697-3025.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.