Authorities hunt for man who “just disappeared”

IDAHO FALLS, ID (East Idaho News) — A man with ties to Idaho Falls has vanished from a small community in Kansas.

Jesse Lynn Crookston, 37, was last seen at his home around 8:40 p.m. Sunday in Saint Francis, Kansas, according to the Cheyenne County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office. Crookston’s wife and children live in Idaho Falls, and he previously lived in Idaho Falls. Authorities have no idea where he could be. The Sheriff’s Office said both of Crookston’s vehicles are accounted for.

The Sheriff’s Office said they could not go into detail about their search for Crookston, but said they have no way to track him.

“He just disappeared,” officials said.

Crookston is 6’0″ tall and weighs 200 lbs and has green eyes.

If anyone has seen Crookston since Sunday night or knows his whereabouts are asked to call the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office with any information (785)-332-8880.

