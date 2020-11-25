Faith groups working together to provide $25,000 to local flood survivors

Regional News

MICHIGAN, USA (WNEM ) — St. John’s and Holy Family Episcopal Churches are working with the Islamic Center for Midland to provide more than $25,000 in support for local flood survivors.

The Islamic Center of Midland, along with Midland Area Interfaith Friends, has given aid to more than 60 flood survivors, helped provide weekly hot meals in Sanford, and organize building a new home for Penny Tyler from Sanford after it was destroyed in the flood.

“In the immediate wake of the flooding, our churches and diocesan leaders spoke and decided to create a flood relief fund,” said Rev. Kenneth Hitch with St. John’s Holy Family Episcopal Churches. “Half of the funding came from individuals and churches across Michigan who wanted to help. The other half was a match from diocesan funds. We could not have done this without the help of many faithful people. In addition, the St. John’s Endowment Committee approved a $15,000 grant to the Midland Area Community Foundation’s flood relief efforts which they matched. We were very fortunate to be able to support the flood survivors at a time of critical need.”

St. John’s and Holy Family Episcopal Churches said all of the funds donated go directly to support a neighbor who needs it after the flood.

