Milwaukee County recount nearing finish line

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — The Milwaukee County Board of Canvassers continue to work as the recount heads into its final days.

The canvassers will work at the Wisconsin Center at least until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, and may possibly go later.

They’ll work every day except Thanksgiving to meet the Dec. 1 deadline.

Republicans have filed a lawsuit to block the certification of Wisconsin’s election results. The lawsuit claims there are more than 150,000 problems with ballots in Wisconsin.

About 100,000 of the contested ballots are because voters identified themselves as “indefinitely confined.”

The Republican-led state supreme court ruled this spring it is up to voters to determine whether they are indefinitely confined.

That was in line with guidance from the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.

