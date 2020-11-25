More than 30 dogs rescued from filthy home

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — It was a hideous discovery for animal rescue workers — more than three dozen dogs found living in deplorable conditions.

Employees at Griffin Pond Animal Rescue say they didn’t have enough room for all 37 dogs so they had to ask other shelters for help.

Blue Chip Animal Refuge, near Dallas in Luzerne County, stepped up to the plate and took in ten of those dogs tonight.

They are in rough shape; a few are missing eyes, most have serious skin problems and all of them are in need of medical care.

Employees with Griffin Pond say the 37 dogs were found by police this afternoon in a single home in South Abington Township after officers responded to a call for a gas leak at the house.

The dogs were brought back to the rescue and given medical baths.

Three had to be rushed to the emergency room.

Now, the Humane Society is reviewing this case.

“It turned out there were 30 plus dogs in the home and it was just one of those situations where both people and animals were in need of immediate help,” said Ashley Wolo, Griffin Pond Animal Rescue Executive Director.

“Some of them actually look better than others. I’m not sure if it’s just the breed or what the deal is with them but some of them, they’re so matted they can barely walk and you can tell it’s definitely painful for them,” said Emma Ripka, Blue Chip Animal Refuge volunteer.

It’s going to be a long road ahead for the dogs before they are adoptable.

Employees say it could take weeks for some months for others.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.