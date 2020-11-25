Packed lines fill Nashville International Airport for one of its busiest days of the year

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Today is one of the busiest travel days of the year. Many people taking to the roads and skies to spend time with family.

Ahead of the holiday, the CDC recommended people shouldn’t travel this holiday as the country is seeing upticks in COVID cases.

Meanwhile, this morning at Nashville International Airport (BNA), lines continue to grow standing and waiting for TSA.

If you’ll be flying today, and haven’t been to the airport in a while because of COVID-19 and some airport construction, there are some changes you need to be aware of.

BNA expects its number of passengers to be higher this holiday weekend than recent weeks.

Airport officials say right now it’s hard to predict how many people will be traveling because many people’s travel plans are fluid and changing.

They estimate daily passenger departures this week to be about 12,000-14,000 passengers.

One important thing to remember, the airport now has two terminals, North and South.

Make sure you know what terminal your airline uses. There is no connection between terminals.

So if you end up at the wrong terminal, you would have to leave the terminal and go through security again.

And of course whether you’re at the airport or on a flight, you have to make sure your wearing a mask.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.