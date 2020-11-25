Portland pub’s plea to patrons: we need your business

Regional News

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — In an emotional plea to the Portland community, the owner of O’Leary’s Irish Pub in northeast Portland asks patrons for business not just for his own place but for all locally-owned businesses. Many are struggling right now because of a statewide freeze enacted by Gov. Kate Brown that limits restaurants to take out only.

Tom O’Leary owns O’Leary’s Irish Pub and said when the governor announced the freeze, it was difficult to take in.

“It was hard to get that, to receive that information, but absolutely right to keep our customers safe,” O’Leary said.

The video he posted to social media has thousands of views across multiple platforms. In the video, he’s asking Portlanders to step up and support local businesses, especially during this time.

“We’re not asking for donations, we’re just asking for your business,” O’Leary said in the video. “Not just O’Leary’s but all businesses in Portland.”

O’Leary said he’s already gone through one hundred percent of the help that came from PPP. He said he’s running out of time and money and worries that without more federal or state help, more businesses will close permanently.

“Portland could lose 80% of its restaurants,” he also said in the video. He is worried that his pub and other places may not live to see the other side of this pandemic.

“If you don’t come out and support your local businesses, learn the number of Taco Bell by heart, because that’s all you’re going to have,” O’Leary said.

The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association’s motion to lift restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining was denied by a federal judge. O’Leary said he understands both sides of the argument.

“On one side we haven’t had one COVID case connected to our bar since we reopened,” O’Leary said.

But, he said health and safety come first.

“I have customers who are front-liners who are doctors who work in that environment and how scary that environment is, I wouldn’t want to be there,” O’Leary said. “And it’s incredibly important that we take this seriously, very, very seriously, and I’m willing to do that.”

If you can order take out, he said, please do so and help these local businesses stay open.

“We look forward to seeing you at the chipper window, at T.C. O’Leary’s and all of our local businesses,” O’Leary said. “Let’s keep them going.”

