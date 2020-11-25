Student shot at school doing well, district says

Regional News

Hendersonville, NC (WHNS) — Officials in Henderson County say a student who was shot on Tuesday is, “doing very well, is in high spirits, and expects to be released from the hospital soon.”

Meanwhile, deputies tell us the student in custody is being charged with Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflict Serious Injury and Weapon on Campus or other Educational Property, according to a release from the city of Hendersonville.

The student has been released into the care of juvenile services, according to the release.

The City of Hendersonville and Henderson County School District released a joint statement saying around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to an incident involving a firearm on the campus of Hendersonville Middle School. We’re told a student discharged a handgun on campus, wounding another student.

In a press conference held late Tuesday morning, Hendersonville Police Chief Bill Hollingsed said the shooting happened in the gymnasium with around 35 other students present.

Chief Hollingsed said the juvenile responsible was immediately detained by a school administrator. He said the student responsible for the shooting immediately placed both his hands on his head following the shooting.

“We want to thank the administrators and staff here at the school for their quick response. As soon as the incident occurred, the had administrators on the scene very, very quickly in the gym and were able to secure the firearm and the individual involved,” Hollingsed said.

