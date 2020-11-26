Ads for Black Friday deals may be a scam

Regional News

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — This year more than ever might be about getting a great deal on any item on your Christmas list, but whether you’re shopping online or in person, don’t get fooled by ads.

After the post-meal Tryptophan crash, experts like WireCutter suggest doing some research before hitting the web for deals.

“Know that all the sales you see and the sales that you see online, not that big of a percentage of them are great! You really do have to do your research,” Nathan with WireCutter tells us.

He stresses the importance of comparison shopping.

“One, to make sure you’re getting the best price, and two, you may have a reason why you may want to shop at one retailer over the other. Whether it’s a rewards credit card or an additional sort of members discount. Or even a return store policy that you prefer to the other options that are out there.”

So take your time, and have fun shopping!

