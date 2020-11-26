Covid outbreak at jail after 90 inmates went into quarantine

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Kansas, MO (KCTV) — A week after 12 people at the Jackson County Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19, the county health department is now saying the location has an outbreak of 122 confirmed cases so far.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte announced on Nov. 18 that 90 inmates were in precautionary quarantine after four inmates and eight non-inmates tested positive for coronavirus. The Jackson County Health Department now cites the jail on their list of ongoing outbreaks.

The health department has not listed any deaths associated with the outbreak. There are currently 11 COVID-19 outbreaks in Jackson County:

John Knox Village Care Center – 218

Villages of Jackson Creek – 158

Jackson County Detention Center – 122

Autumn Terrace – 67

Jackson County Election Board – 35

Redwood Carmel Hills – 29

Shangri-La – 28

Polytainers, Inc. – 23

A wedding within the county – 18

Connection Point Church in Raytown – 15

Rosewood- The Groves – 7

Jackson County’s positivity rate, not counting the city of Kansas City, stands at 27.3 percent, with more than 1,300 cases each of the last three weeks, according to data compiled by the Mid-America Regional Council.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.