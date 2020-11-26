Grammy-winning rapper Lecrae brings restoration to Atlanta neighborhood

Regional News

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Wherever he goes in Atlanta, GRAMMY-winning Christian rapper Lecrae is celebrated.

His ninth studio album “Restoration” was just nominated for a couple GRAMMYs. But, it’s his restorative work in the community that has people praising the star.

English Avenue is a part of town known for high crime and poverty. In 2015, Lecrae started to change those headlines by making education a priority.

“It’s all about dignity in this community, and showing people that they are more than what society says they are,” Lecrae explained.

Peace Preparatory Academy portrays hope with its Christian curriculum. What started as a school this year has grown into affordable living spaces. Benjamin Willis is Lecrae’s business partner.

“This one was completed in the end of August, and people moved in in September, so it’s a 10-unit and the people that live there go to school here,” Wills explained while pointing out one of the living spaces. He says people can also apply to live there.

“It’s income-based, priority is given to families at the school, who work in this neighborhood.” Lecrae added.

He says the are is all encompassing so that people can grow and move forward. “There’s properties here, properties there, affordable housing, and financial literacy classes are held over here.”

This year Lecrae also released a restoration documentary and his second book, “I Am Restored.” His latest book is a follow-up to his New York Times best-seller, “Unashamed.”

