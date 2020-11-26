Overweight and abandoned turkey finds forever home on Thanksgiving

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Meredith, AL (WALA) — Turkeys usually have very little to be thankful for on Thanksgiving but this year at an animal sanctuary in California, a bird specifically bred for eating is getting a new lease on life.

The turkey, named “Bubba the Butterball,” was genetically engineered to gain wait. However, sometimes, plans get altered. And instead of ending up on a dinner plate, Bubba was rescued from the side of the road and taken to a sanctuary, Skywater Rescue Ranch.

“I haven’t had a domestic turkey in a while,” Stefanie Steward of Skywater Rescue told KOVR. “And why not? It’s Thanksgiving.”

When Bubba got to the sanctuary, his feet were so swollen he could barely walk. Most of the animals at Skywater Rescue Ranch were abandoned or unwanted.

Now, instead of being the main course, Bubba will get to enjoy a main course with all of his new friends and family.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.