Local Black-owned business amplifies greeting card diversity

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — Tomorrow is the 10th annual Small Business Saturday and this year, shoppers are focusing on Black-owned businesses.

More than 400,000 Black-owned businesses have closed nationwide during the pandemic. One Atlanta entrepreneur has focused her entire business around representation. Dionne Mahaffey founded Culture Greetings in 2018.

“I love greeting cards but I also recognize that there’s lack of representation of people that look like me on the greeting card aisle,” said Mahaffey. She says her greeting cards and gift bags are bringing Black and other multicultural representation to that industry.

“You pick a card, you can write inside it with fonts that look like real handwriting and then you pick a recipient,” said Mahaffey. The small business owner recently partnered Walgreens.

“Yeah it’s still surreal that these cards can be picked up and it helps to solve the lack of representation because now you can get them anywhere, just go to our website first,” added Mahaffey.

She adds that when the community supports a Black-owned business, the impact is a ripple-effect.

“We now have ways to shop and support black owned businesses online because it feeds a family. It helps Black businesses employ other Black people, other disenfranchised, and other people of color,” said Mahaffey.

You can check out Culture Greetings here: culturegreetings.com

To locate other companies to support, you can go to sites such as WeBuyBlack or Support Black Owned.

