Ways to stay safe while driving on slippery and snow-covered roads

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WSHM) — The snow we saw in western Mass. at the end of October was a sharp reminder that winter is right around the corner, and our thoughts will soon turn from driving with the windows and sunroof open to snow-covered, slippery roads.

If the last few winters taught us anything, it’s that winter in New England is full of surprises. Whether we are looking at 10” of snow or 100”, there are things you should do to make sure you and your vehicle are prepared for whatever mother nature plans to dish out.

The first thing you want to do is make sure your vehicle is ready for the winter weather ahead. Have your vehicle serviced by a qualified technician.

In addition to regular maintenance, make sure your heater and defroster are in good working order. Also, replace your wiper blades as needed, have your battery checked, and the cooling system should be flushed and refilled as recommended.

Of course, you will want to make sure to check the tread on your tires and, if necessary, replace them with an all-weather or snow tire, and don’t forget to check your spare tire and make sure your jack is in good working condition.

Finally, keep your gas tank close to full. If you do get stuck or stranded, the engine may be your only source of heat.

Once your vehicle is mechanically sound, you will want to put together a winter safety kit in case you are stranded. Some of the items you will want in your emergency kit include:

flashlight

battery-powered radio

extra batteries

some blankets

warm clothing

cell phone

charger

first aid kit

booster cables

tire pump

bag of sand or cat litter for traction

It’s also a good idea to pack some drinking water and high-energy, nonperishable foods. Also, don’t forget the snow brush and scraper.

When it comes to the snow brush and clearing snow off your car, make sure to take the time to clean all the snow off your vehicle, not just the front and back windows.

Not only can flying ice and snow from a moving vehicle be dangerous, but in some states, including Massachusetts, you can be pulled over and fined.

The best advice when it comes to traveling during a winter storm is don’t. If you can put off travel until after the storm passes, that is going to be your best bet. If you must venture out, drive slowly to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice. Increase your following distance by a few seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance that is needed if you have to stop.

If long-distance travel is required during winter weather, it’s a good idea to notify family members of your route, destination, and estimated time of arrival.

But despite best planning and effort, there’s always the chance the unthinkable happens, and you find yourself stranded. The best thing to do in that case is to stay with your vehicle.

Just make sure the exhaust pipe is not clogged. A blocked exhaust pipe can cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to leak into the passenger compartment while the engine is running.

Your vehicle will provide shelter and make it easier for rescuers to locate you.

If your cell phone has a signal, use it to call for help. If not, tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna or place it at the top of a rolled-up window to signal distress.

Use whatever is available to keep your body warm and run the engine and heater long enough to remove the chill.

