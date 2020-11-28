Local tree farms busy as families look to make new traditions

Regional News

South Windsor, CT (WFSB) — The demand for fresh Christmas trees is up this year.

A South Windsor farmer says because of the pandemic, people are searching for a way to keep traditions alive.

A Dzen Tree Farm, Belle and Tuca, Santa’s backup reindeer, are there to greet families. While they are there every year, some things at the farm have changed.

There are now signs posted everywhere reminding people to social distance.

Still, families say they’re just happy to be outside making memories.

For the Hall family, some trees are too large, others are too tiny, but what’s just right is the time they’re spending together.

It’s their fourth year coming to Dzen Tree Farm to pick and saw their own tree.

With a year robbed of tender traditions, it’s being replaced with makeshift memories.

Going to Dzen Tree Farm is a hallmark of the season for many.

There was a constant flow of cars on Friday and John Dzen wasn’t surprised.

“Everyone wants something normal,” Dzen said.

Dzen says they expect to be very busy this weekend and next weekend. He suggests people visit during off-peak hours, but also says people should get their trees as soon as possible.

