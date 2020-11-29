Longtime ICU nurse dies from coronavirus

Regional News

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — A Nashville ICU nurse who had been treating coronavirus patients has died after contracting the virus.

Gary Woodward died on Friday night.

“For those of you who did not have the honor of knowing Gary, he was something fierce and a true embodiment of our Mission at Ascension Saint Thomas,” said Fahad Tahir, President and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, in a statement. “As witnessed in his dedication to his calling since the beginning of this pandemic, Gary’s love for his patients was remarkable and inspiring. We are truly better for having Gary as part of our Ascension Saint Thomas family.”

Woodward has worked at Saint Thomas West for almost 26 years. He was working on the ICU’s night shift team.

Jacque Woodward, Gary’s wife, spoke with News4 this week about her husband’s condition.

“Gary and I had a conversation when the pandemic first hit. We knew we were both in an environment that probably that risk was a little higher,” Jacque Woodward told News4. “This virus has taken a healthy man with no prior medical conditions and impacted every organ in his body.”

In addition to his wife, Gary Woodward leaves behind three daughters.

