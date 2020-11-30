Baby boom is happening in Kansas City nine months after Super Bowl win

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/KSMO) — It has been about nine months since the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Many of us remember where we were, and how we celebrated. Some local couples celebrated in the bedroom.

KCTV5’S Ellen McNamara found out if a Chiefs baby boom is really underway!

It feels like a lifetime ago. A time when we could pack the Power and Light District and hug and kiss random people.

Catelyn and Michael Perez were in Miami for the Super Bowl.

It is easy to spot their house in Kansas City, MO because a Chiefs tailgate bus is out in front.

“We grew up going to games with our family,” Catelyn Perez said. “We’ve been together a little over 10 years. We got tickets ourselves.”

The season ticket holders got engaged on the field at Arrowhead Stadium and even named their dog Chief!

However, all of their dreams finally came true when the team won it all. In just a few days, the Perez’s will be holding their own trophy.

“We’ve always wanted a big family,” Catelyn Perez said. “We knew we would have one. Just a matter of when. We let that be up to whatever happens, and it just happened nine months after the Super Bowl!”

Dr. Marc Parrish with The University of Kansas Health System said he and others in the labor and delivery ward, anticipated an uptick in deliveries nine months following the Super Bowl.

Lauren Letterman with Welcome Baby KC is a doula. She supports women during and after birth.

“Almost double what we had been doing,” Letterman said. “So we’ve been really busy.”

Letterman says her client list grew because of the AFC Championship and Super Bowl win.

Rumors of Super Bowl babies reignite every year. The NFL even made a cute commercial about it.

McNamara asked quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will become a first time dad in 2021, about the local baby boom.

“The baby boom, it’s really cool to have this fan base and the passion that they show every single year in and year out,” Mahomes said. “And for them to be that excited about a Super Bowl, it really is a special feeling and hopefully I’m still around when those babies get a little older and they can grow up in the Chiefs Kingdom with me.”

While many are buzzing about the baby excitement, Dr. Parrish says the official birth numbers won’t be known for a few weeks.

“Early December we should have all that information where we should be able to tell more,” Dr. Parrish said. “We still think that we will see an increase in the numbers.”

An unscientific way to find out if there really is a baby boom happening post Super Bowl is to check in with Rally House. The local store sells a lot of Chiefs baby gear. In fact, their sales are up 22% from this time last year.

“I’m hopeful that the Chiefs take this thing all the way again and win another Super Bowl, and then we have even more data to evaluate,” Dr. Parrish said.

The Perez’s already have plenty of Chiefs gear for their little girl. As for a name?

“We considered Kelce as a girl name, but we know a few other people who have that name, so we decided against it,” Catelyn said. “We’ve very excited. We just purchased our home a few months ago and we’re ready to expand the family and be parents.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.