Holiday lights company sees surge in business during pandemic

Las Vegas, NV (KVVU) — Families around the valley are turning the page towards Christmas and that means holiday decorations.

Kaylee Sandhills holiday lighting business is flourishing during the pandemic. He said the summer was full of uncertainty, but customers started calling early this year.

Sandhills installed his first set of Christmas lights on October 14. This was the first year his company installed lights prior to Halloween.

The recent surge in business is being attributed to the pandemic and more people staying home, said Sandhills.

Sandhills is clocking in nearly 16 hour days. He said his days consist of hanging lights, house visits for measurements and paperwork.

As a father of two children, Sandhills knows the meaning of the holidays. The finish product can be just what people need to brighten their day.

