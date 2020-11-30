Many small Colorado businesses need holiday shopping to survive

Regional News

DENVER (KCNC) — As COVID-19 case numbers rise, so do the number of restrictions on small businesses across Colorado. With the holiday season here, the pandemic is expected to cut into much-needed Christmas shopping profits.

At Berkley Park Running Company off of Tennyson Street in Denver. They love supporting the local running community, and on Small Business Saturday, they are having a huge sale to boost business.

“Thirty percent off of hydration vests. Ten percent off of running shoes. We carry Altra, Solomon, Hoka, as well as buy three pairs of Goodrs get one free,” Phil Snyder, the store manager, said.

They are the smallest of small businesses. Built in an old two story home, they don’t have many employees.

“Uh…two and a half. If that,” said Snyder.

Every dollar spent goes a long way.

“My livelihood depends on it. The shop owner’s livelihood depends on it,” Snyder said.

The Colorado Retail Council estimates businesses like Berkeley Park make 40% of their annual income between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Plus, COVID-19 shut many small businesses like Berkley Park down at the beginning of the year so many are still trying to catch up.

That’s why shopping locally on Saturday is so important to Snyder.

“It’s definitely kind of make or break time.”

Snyder hopes to continue selling shoes for a long time to come and says businesses like Berkley Park are what gives Denver character.

“There’s several businesses up and down Tennyson that if we don’t make it this year we’re gone, and it’s going to be a strip full of big corporate businesses.”

