Protest held outside inspector’s home after gym fined $90K for staying open

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) — People rallied outside the home of an OSHA inspector who fined a Salem area gym on Sunday.

As part of the two-week state freeze gyms and fitness centers were required to close.

But Courthouse Club Fitness didn’t and was fined $90,000 for remaining open.

Sunday people who are against the freeze and restrictions gathered outside the inspector’s home in Silverton to make their voice heard and show their support for the gym.

“We want these people to understand we don’t want them writing fines or taking people to jail privately and being able to run and hide,” Joey Gibson said. “We want them to understand the people will respond and we will support these businesses that stay open 100 percent whether it be financially or bodies, whatever it is they need we will support them.”

FOX 12 have reached out to the gym for comment but have yet to hear back.

