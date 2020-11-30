Student-athletes rally at California Capitol to protest COVID restriction on high school sports

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) — Student-athletes gathered at the State Capitol Sunday afternoon to protest restrictions on high school sports.

They say the delay, or even cancellations, of their seasons, costs them opportunities to play at the next level.

“It’s very devastating that my senior year, this was the year that we were going to get to playoffs, that you know, I watched seniors my freshman year get to go to playoffs and play a playoff game, but I haven’t experienced that yet and I want to. And I just got my recruiting taken away from me, and it’s just very devastating that I can’t follow my dreams,” said Zelbee Rader, a high school senior.

Some student-athletes also said that if college athletes are allowed to play amid the pandemic, then they should be allowed to as well.

They also pointed to NFL games in other states where thousands of fans were being allowed inside the stadium.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.