Young girl dies after being towed on sled

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KCNC) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a tragic scene in Park County where an 11-year-old girl died after being pulled on a sled by a Ford F-250. The incident happened Friday night in a rural area off Highway 285 between Kenosha Pass and the town of Bailey in Park County.

Officers say the girl was one of four children on sleds which were being tugged around behind the truck with tow straps. The girl who died slid underneath the truck.

The driver was identified as Roberto Jaramillo Herrera of Forney, Texas. He allegedly stopped the truck after another child fell off her sled.

“Jaramillo Herrera brought the Ford to a stop, but an 11-year-old girl on a separate sled was unable to stop,” CSP said in a news release. “The 11-year-old girl slid into the rear of the Ford, struck the undercarriage, and slid underneath the Ford.”

Officers say no one else was hurt. They do not believe drugs or alcohol are factors. It’s not clear if any charges will be filed.

