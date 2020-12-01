Authorities searching for suspect in family dog killings

Regional News

CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) — Cheatham County authorities are still searching for answers as to who killed two family dogs.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s office says they’ve had a few leads come in over the weekend, but they still need the community’s help.

“It’s concerning to us,” said CCSO Lieutenant Ken Miller.

Lt. Miller says the sheriff’s office has spoken with four people.

Some of them had made comments on social media that led authorities to ask if they were responsible for killing the two dogs, Willow and Rocky.

“So far, most of the leads are not turning out to anything,” Lt. Miller said.

He says while most people are offering their kindness and support — some are leaving violent comments toward whoever is responsible.

“People love animals. I love animals. Some people are wanting to go to the other extreme with this,” Lt. Miller said.

There’s a $7000 reward on the table for credible information that leads to an arrest.

Cheatham County authorities urge community members to reach out if they do know something.

“It may be something as simple as somebody saying, ‘Man, I didn’t mean to kill those dogs’ or ‘I didn’t realize this was going to be this big of a deal, I thought they were strays,’” Lt. Miller said. “If that is the case, then just come forward and tell us.”

“We want to try to get to the bottom of this.”

