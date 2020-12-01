City of Atlanta opens emergency warming center for those in need

Regional News

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — As frigid temperatures sweep across metro Atlanta, city officials have announced the opening of a warming center for those in need on Tuesday.

The emergency warming center located at 450 Capital Avenue is set to open at 6 p.m.

As of now there are 100 cots and that number could grow to 150 by the end of the day. Some individuals will qualify for a hotel room, according to authorities. For others in shared areas, strict COVID-19 precautions are in place.

Temperature checks and rapid COVID-19 testing will be administered during the intake process, mask are required and provided, and cots are sanitized and spaced 6 feet apart, officials told CBS46 News.

Officials explained the city is still determining how many days the center will remain open. The city added they are prepared to open additional emergency warming centers if they are needed.

