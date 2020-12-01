Family, friends & close-knit campground community mourn the loss of teen killed in fire

Regional News

Swain County, NC (WLOS) — A teenager lost his life when a fire broke out at his family’s camper at a Swain County campground. The fire took the life of 15-year-old Blake Lantz. His father says Blake’s two brothers acted as heroes.

The fire at a camper inside the Ela campground near Bryson City broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday night, spreading to nine units, seven were destroyed.

Blake’s brothers, Cody and Colton, say their camper went up fast, suspecting an issue with a kerosene heater.

“We did everything that we could to try to get him out,” Cody says.

“Wanted to put it out, couldn’t get anything with it and it’s right near the door,” says Colton.

They grabbed a garden hose, but to no avail.

“We just froze in fear and we just couldn’t get him out,” Colton says.

“Think the smoke and whatnot knocked him out,” says Cody. “We’re happy that he didn’t just like, suffer.”

Their mother got out safely. Cody and Colton did too, but with a struggle.

“Camper next door, we had to climb over the railing, bust through a door and then unlock the front door to get out,” Cody says.

Colton suffered minor injuries. “I got burns, stitches cuts, gouges.”

Their father, Terry, was at one of their campers down the row and rushed to the scene.

“I look at the flames, I go, ‘oh my God,” Terry says. “I see them off to the left. It’s like, ‘Where’s Blake? Where’s Blake?'”

Neighbors, who consider the campground residents like family, called 911.

“I just hate it for my friends, I hate it for my family, and I hate it for this community,“ says Jasmine Spencer.

They’re organizing events to help.

“Any donation will go to the cause,” says Teresa Hensley.

This is a close-knit campground pulling together to help a family now mourning the loss of one of their own, a sophomore at Swain County High School. Family and neighbors describe Blake as a big presence on the football team, a presence who will be missed in this community.

“Just keep us in their thoughts,” says his mother Brooke.

“And hope that this doesn’t happen to anybody else,” says Cody.

The Lantz family asks that everyone keep them in their prayers as the investigation into how the fire started continues.

