First four games of PSU women’s basketball season canceled due to positive COVID-19 test

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — The Portland State University athletic department has canceled the first four games of the women’s basketball season.

PSU says the decision comes after a positive COVID-19 test result came back within the program.

The canceled games include two games with Northwest University on Dec. 2 and Dec. 5, a road game at Oregon on Dec. 8 and a home match against the University of Portland on Dec. 13.

All women’s basketball student-athletes and coaching staff will self-isolate for 14 days, according to PSU.

Practices and team activities will be suspended during those 14 days.

According to PSU, the cancellations do not affect any men’s basketball games.

