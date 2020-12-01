Police: 5 teens beat woman unconscious, steal car

Regional News

Philadelphia (KYW) — Philadelphia police are searching for five teenagers who, they say, beat a woman unconscious and stole the woman’s car in North Philadelphia. The attack happened around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Police say a 40-year-old woman was getting in her car on the 1700 block of Wylie Street when she was approached by the suspects from behind.

The suspects then started punching her in the head, police say.

The victim was knocked unconscious during the attack. The woman was transported to an area hospital and treated for a broken nose and a concussion.

One of the male teenagers entered the woman’s 2007 gray Honda Fit and drove south on Wylie Street.

The four other suspects fled on food and were last seen heading north on Wylie Street.

The suspects were described as five Black men in their teens.

All of the teens were wearing hooded sweatshirts, with the hoods up and surgical masks on their faces.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police.

