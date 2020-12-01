Video shows cops getting sleeping family, pets out of burning house

Regional News

LAKE WORTH, TX (KTVT ) — Officials with one North Texas police department have released body cam video of officers valiant efforts to wake a sleeping family and get them out of a burning house.

It was well after midnight on November 30 when officers with the Lake Worth Police Department saw smoke and flames shooting from the roof of a house in the 3500 block of Roberts Cut Off.

As the fire continued to grow officers ran to house and began trying to wake anyone inside by banging on doors and windows.

When a female officer was able to get someone to open the front door she yelled, “Your house is on fire… come on. Who else is in here?”

Very quickly police officers, coming in from the front and back of the house, were able to safely evacuate two adults, two children and a dog.

Just as the last officers and family members get out of the house sirens from trucks with the Lake Worth Fire Department and Fort Worth Fire

Department could be heard approaching.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and refer the now displaced family to organizations to help them.

In a statement officials said —

“The Lake Worth Police Department would like to publicly recognize and thank Officer Myers and Officer Valdez for their steadfast devotion to duty and commitment to keeping the citizens and visitors of Lake Worth safe.”

No officers, firefighters, or residents were injured.

