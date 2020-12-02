Police Chief joins in on friendly snowball fight with kids

Regional News

Pittsburgh, PA (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert joined kids for a friendly snowball fight in the park Tuesday.

Pittsburgh police said on Twitter Chief Schubert was “walking the beat” in Regent Square after the first big snowfall of the season when he got in on the fun.

Someone was able to capture the moment on video and share it, police said.

NWS Pittsburgh said yesterday was the snowiest day of 2020 so far, with nearly 7 inches measured last night at their Moon office.

