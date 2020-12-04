Rapper with Atlanta ties arrested in connection to “nationwide fraud conspiracy”

Regional News

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A rapper with Atlanta ties was arrested in connection to a “nationwide fraud conspiracy”.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston, rapper G Herbo and five others were indicted by a federal grand jury in connection to a wire fraud and identity theft scheme.

G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright, 28, is charged with two counts of aggravated identify theft.

The other defendants named in the federal indictment face the following charges: Antonio Strong, 28, is charged with nine counts of aggravated identity theft; Demario Sorrells, 34, is charged with one count of aggravated identity theft; Steven Hayes, 28, and Terrance Bender are each charged with two counts of aggravated identity theft, and Joseph Williams, 28, faces three counts of aggravated identity theft.

According to the unsealed indictment, Strong is a promoter of rap artists and Williams is a rap artist known as “Rockstar Rodie.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office reported that from March 2016 until 2020, the defendants allegedly used unauthorized and stolen payment card accounts to charter private jets and yachts. Additionally, the crew rented exotic cars, stayed at luxury hotels, and even bought designer puppies using accounts fraudulently.

The scheme started after the defendants allegedly used authentic payment card information to fraudulently purchase their items and services.

“The actual cardholders discovered these transactions on their accounts and disputed the charges, resulting in payment card companies reversing payments and charging back the transactions to the businesses and individuals, who consequently suffered financial losses,” the U.S. Attorney’s press release noted.

Chicago-area rapper G Herbo was previously arrested in Atlanta in April 2019 for allegedly assaulting the mother of his child, according to Atlanta police.

The U.S. Attorney’s office reported a wire fraud sentencing can run as high as 20 years in prison along with a $250,000 fine, and a person convicted due to aggravated identity theft can face as much as two years in prison.

