Video captures FedEx driver relieving herself of more than a package

ATLANTA, Ga (WGCL) — The call of nature can come at any time.

For one FedEx driver that call came while making her delivery rounds, but it’s her decision to relieve herself in a Smyrna customer’s garage port that caused the most shock.

“You wouldn’t believe this,” said Miles who lives in the Smyrna area.

“That’s not good, that’s terrible,” said Leslie who has lived in Smyrna for just under a year.

The homeowner who captured the indecent act didn’t want to go on camera for safety reasons. She told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy she was just as shocked as the rest of her community, especially since it occurred in broad daylight.

“I don’t even know what to say about this, why would somebody do that,” said Miles.

This time of year is incredibly busy for delivery services with so many people buying their Christmas gifts online. Many companies bring on extra drivers to help with the surge in packages. Unfortunately for FedEx they’ve been caught with their pants down.

In a statement the company said, “the behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx Ground service providers demonstrate every day.” The company adds that the driver at the center of the debacle is no longer working with the company, and offered up an apology to the customer.

The homeowner and community ultimately agreed the driver’s services needed to be nipped in the bud.

“If they’re doing that that says something else about some other things they might do,” said Leslie.

The homeowner said FedEx has been in contact with her and will be cleaning the car port.

