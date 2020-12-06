Santa rappels down Chimney Rock for 23rd year to train for Christmas Eve

Regional News

CHIMNEY ROCK, NC (WLOS ) — Santa made his annual stop in the mountains to practice for the big day.

Chimney Rock State Park hosted the 23rd Santa on the Chimney on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Jolly old St. Nick scaled the mountain, getting ready for all his Christmas Eve chimney dives to deliver presents.

At Chimney Rock, he rappelled down one of the largest chimneys of them all.

“We moved his ropes a little bit and where he practices, but for the most part its the same and he’s really excited,” said event director Emily Walker, group sales and education manager for the Park. “He’ll do his ‘Ho-Ho-Ho’ as he descends off the chimney.”

Visitors were invited to cheer on Santa while enjoying holiday tunes, hike with an elf, make some s’mores and meet live Chimney Rock Park animal ambassadors.

In lieu of photos with Santa this year, Santa left his sleigh parked out front for guests to get pictures or selfies with, with the beautiful view of Lake Lure behind it as the backdrop.

For those who missed Saturday’s event, the Park is hosting another Santa on the Chimney on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost of the event is included with admission to the park.

